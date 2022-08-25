Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

