Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $114.52 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.