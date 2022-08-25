Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,687.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTMI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

