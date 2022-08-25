Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 238,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 145,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.