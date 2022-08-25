Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 80.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centerspace Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE CSR opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

Centerspace Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.