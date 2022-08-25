Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 535,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

