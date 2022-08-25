Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $290.40 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $285.60 and a twelve month high of $378.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

