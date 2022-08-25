Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of SVC stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.16. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

