Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.0 %

TPH opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

