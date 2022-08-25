Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,248 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Stephens cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

