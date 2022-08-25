Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,583. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

