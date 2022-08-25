Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,024 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,112. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

