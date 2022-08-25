Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

