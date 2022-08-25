Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,306 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,747 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

SkyWest Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKYW opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

