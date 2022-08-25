Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

