Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,367 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02.

