Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,361 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $217,709 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

