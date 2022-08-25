Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,491 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,898,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in US Ecology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 626,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 190,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in US Ecology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Ecology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

