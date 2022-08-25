Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,536 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $5,101,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Unisys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.70.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
