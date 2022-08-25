Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 287,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $146.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $184.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.