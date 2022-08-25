Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,853 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 149,125 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,467. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

