Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,659 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after acquiring an additional 552,274 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 307.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186,865 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

ROCK opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

