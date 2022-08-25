Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,212 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 4.3 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.



