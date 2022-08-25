Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,995 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 229,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monro Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Monro Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

