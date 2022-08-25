Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,398 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

