Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 31.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.0% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 84,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Price Performance

STRA stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.