Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Callaway Golf by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,197,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

