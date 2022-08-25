Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.6 %
PDEX stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.01. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
