Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.01. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

