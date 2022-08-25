ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.85. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 436,743 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,859.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

