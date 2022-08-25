Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) versus REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Critical Review

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proterra and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 1 0 2.00 REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

Proterra presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. REV Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.64%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than REV Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Proterra has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proterra and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -38.22% -16.46% -11.84% REV Group 0.90% 11.05% 4.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proterra and REV Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 5.84 -$250.01 million ($1.66) -3.80 REV Group $2.38 billion 0.31 $44.40 million $0.31 38.87

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REV Group beats Proterra on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

