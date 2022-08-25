Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of PROV opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

