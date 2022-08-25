Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Shares of PROV opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
