Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.48. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 169,307 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

