Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.48. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 169,307 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 14.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.