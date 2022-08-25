Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.94

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.94 and traded as low as $17.15. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands.

Q.E.P. Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

