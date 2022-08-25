Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,946 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 861,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 440,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Accolade by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Accolade by 977.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 434,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $50,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

