Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nomura by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomura

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,370 shares of company stock valued at $65,191.

Nomura Price Performance

Nomura Profile

NMR stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

