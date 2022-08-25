Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

