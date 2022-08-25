Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 11,412 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $36.48 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

