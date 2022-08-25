Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 12,825 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 236,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

