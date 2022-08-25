Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 16,273 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

