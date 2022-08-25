Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,401 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

NYSE AVY opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

