Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $321,000 Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 266,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

Vector Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

