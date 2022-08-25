Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,102 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth $174,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 794.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 37.5% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

