Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $313,000 in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Stock Down 0.4 %

CAC stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $679.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens downgraded Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

