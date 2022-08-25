Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $332,000 in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at $2,800,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $1,658,000. GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Safehold by 60.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

