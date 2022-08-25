Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $341,000 in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $3,659,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in RLX Technology by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in RLX Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in RLX Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,924,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 299,432 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.20.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.