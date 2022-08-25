Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 10,151 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $2,863,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

