Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 33,225 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,225 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

BORR stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.72.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.83). Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

