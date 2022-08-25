Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 472,790 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE VET opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

