Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 440,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Accolade by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Accolade by 977.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 434,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $50,302. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $825.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

