Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,371 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $632.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile



Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

